Gradient Investments LLC Invests $132,000 in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Tellurian by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tellurian by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

TELL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,618. Tellurian Inc has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 1,595.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

