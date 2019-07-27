Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $232,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,940. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.