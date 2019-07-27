Gradient Investments LLC Sells 329,344 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,344 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,297,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

RGI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.08. 5,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,388. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $96.50 and a twelve month high of $129.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

