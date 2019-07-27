Graham (NYSE:GHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHM) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.19 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Graham updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GHM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. 27,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,193. The firm has a market cap of $207.18 million, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.22. Graham has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $28.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Graham by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Graham by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 89,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Graham by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 57,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 28,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GHM. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Graham in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.59 target price on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

