Grandview Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. VMware accounts for approximately 1.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,355 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $387,980,000 after acquiring an additional 67,177 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,148 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $184,328,000 after acquiring an additional 72,313 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,032 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $133,944,000 after acquiring an additional 153,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,382 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $91,727,000 after acquiring an additional 42,595 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,704 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $118,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total transaction of $4,077,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,523,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 22,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $3,956,066.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,255,514.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,915 shares of company stock valued at $21,695,246. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMW. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.23.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.31. The stock had a trading volume of 725,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,467. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.90. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.33 and a twelve month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 21.50%. VMware’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

