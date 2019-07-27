Grandview Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 29.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.19. The company had a trading volume of 424,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,725. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $82.89 and a 1 year high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.15.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 52.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.13.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $5,810,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 158,316 shares in the company, valued at $18,397,902.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $557,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,225 shares of company stock worth $6,968,861. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

