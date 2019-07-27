Grandview Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 28.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $78,214.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,430.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $4,035,299.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,448,738.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

YUMC traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.31. 1,765,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,619. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Megaport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

