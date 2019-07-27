Granite Investment Advisors LLC Buys 520 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,762 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in American Express by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $12,230,581.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,060,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $1,720,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,815 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,503 shares of company stock worth $22,030,331. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price target on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $126.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,236,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

