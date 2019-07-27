Granite Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,860 Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 630.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Paypal by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 538,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,124,828.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,256,486.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,960. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $115.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,995,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,520. The firm has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

