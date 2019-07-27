Granite Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

NYSEARCA:IGIB remained flat at $$56.92 during midday trading on Friday. 1,571,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,988. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.61. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

