Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 304.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.46. 791,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,798. The company has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $373.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

