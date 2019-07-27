Granite Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 24,885 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 1.8% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $346,597,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 106.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,112,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 266.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,591 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $59,119,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progressive by 23.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,366,000 after acquiring an additional 730,118 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider M Jeffrey Charney sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $551,745.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $979,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,412,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,350 shares of company stock worth $5,383,467. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.70. 1,273,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,515. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.86.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

