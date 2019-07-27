Granite Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 1.3% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 253,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,457,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,165,000 after buying an additional 288,837 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier Leonetti purchased 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,820.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.57. 1,783,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,346. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.82. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

