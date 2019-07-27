Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPK. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

GPK stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,807,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after acquiring an additional 37,521 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,251 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

