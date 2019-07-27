Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

NASDAQ GECC opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

In other Great Elm Capital news, insider Peter A. Reed bought 3,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,715.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam M. Kleinman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,143 shares of company stock valued at $128,876 and have sold 542,700 shares valued at $4,691,315. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 35.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123,595 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 27.0% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 59,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 297,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

