Green Growth Brands (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) Trading Down 12.9%

Green Growth Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) shares dropped 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.76, approximately 955,918 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 301,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23.

About Green Growth Brands (OTCMKTS:GGBXF)

Green Growth Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, processing, production, distribution, and retailing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products in the United States. The company offers cannabis, tetrahydro cannabidol, cannabidiol, and cannabis-infused consumer products, as well as technology and consulting services for the cannabis industry.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Growth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Growth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.