Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

GPP traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 27,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,602. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $329.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 71.28% and a net margin of 54.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPP. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 9.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

