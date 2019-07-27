Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 218.33 ($2.85).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNC shares. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of LON GNC traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 224.10 ($2.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.90 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 231.60 ($3.03). The company has a market cap of $999.43 million and a PE ratio of 15.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 2.45 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Greencore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

