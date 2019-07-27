Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $26.79. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 309 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $223.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

In related news, Director Peter W. Hogan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $58,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 3,515 shares of company stock worth $103,336 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greene County Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Greene County Bancorp worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

