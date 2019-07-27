Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,325.88

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,325.88 and traded as low as $2,390.00. Greggs shares last traded at $2,398.00, with a volume of 131,551 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRG shares. Peel Hunt cut shares of ASOS to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Greggs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,765 ($23.06).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,333.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

