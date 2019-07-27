Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $120.00. Gresham Technologies shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 1,580 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $79.41 million and a P/E ratio of 64.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.26.

About Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Clareti Solutions and Other Solutions segments. The company offers Clareti Transaction Control, an enterprise data control solution for data validation and real-time transaction matching and reconciliation.

