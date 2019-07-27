Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Posts Earnings Results

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $113.38 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 43,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,685. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

