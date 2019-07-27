Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $5.14. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 3,011 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBOOF)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

