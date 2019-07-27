Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

GGAL stock opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $262.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.98 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 31.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after acquiring an additional 740,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 12.5% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 450,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,977,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 59.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 333,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

