GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Announces Earnings Results

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.16%. GSI Technology updated its Q2 2020 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ GSIT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.34. 56,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,439. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

In related news, VP Robert Yau sold 10,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $85,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Tay Wu sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $158,606.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 933,125 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,731.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GSI Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in GSI Technology by 73.2% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 154,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,234 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 53.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 103.8% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GSIT shares. TheStreet downgraded Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 2U to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.