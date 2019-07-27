GX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) Shares Down 0.1%

GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, approximately 20,544 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 94,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

About GX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GXGXU)

GX Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

