Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10,590.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,334 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32,925.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,683,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,217 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 710,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,049,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 217,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.32. 1,719,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,201. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $89.01 and a 52 week high of $122.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.55.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

