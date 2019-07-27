Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,931 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 5.6% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in General Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,000,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,296,160. The company has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GE. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

