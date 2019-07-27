Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Xerox were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 751.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth $104,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 534.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,315. Xerox Corp has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Xerox had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

