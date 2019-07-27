Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.47 per share, for a total transaction of $256,762.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,410.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Integer stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.78. 129,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,496. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.50. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $67.72 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.29 million. Integer had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

