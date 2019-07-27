Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 13,059 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,059 shares during the quarter. People’s United Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth about $150,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 46.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,900,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after acquiring an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

PBCT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. 3,389,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,846. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $454.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.83 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

People’s United Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $635,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Herron sold 4,466 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $77,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

