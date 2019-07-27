Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,974 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,319,000 after buying an additional 5,795,924 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,126,000 after buying an additional 3,527,187 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $414,682,000. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,093,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,162 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $90,282,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,424. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $154.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.