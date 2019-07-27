Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lourd Capital LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $503,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,510.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.02, for a total transaction of $1,790,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,776.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,873 shares of company stock worth $9,467,749 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $201.07. 1,189,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.70. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.35 and a fifty-two week high of $207.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

