Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Takkt (ETR:TTK) a €10.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Takkt has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.66 ($20.53).

Shares of Takkt stock opened at €12.50 ($14.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.24. Takkt has a 1 year low of €12.00 ($13.95) and a 1 year high of €17.02 ($19.79). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.72. The company has a market cap of $820.13 million and a PE ratio of 9.19.

About Takkt

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

