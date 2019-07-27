Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading Down 5.4%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $27.00, approximately 646,586 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 775,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

HA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised Husky Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $656.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.57 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,849,000 after buying an additional 335,590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 10.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,229,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,532,000 after buying an additional 207,873 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,455,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,206,000 after buying an additional 21,519 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 28.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,412,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after buying an additional 310,616 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 951,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,973,000 after buying an additional 32,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

