HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded TIM Participacoes from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.60.

NYSE FUL opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. HB Fuller has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $759.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HB Fuller will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,034,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,259,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 29.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 243,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,550,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $367,274,000 after acquiring an additional 53,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,732,000 after acquiring an additional 48,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

