HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HD Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.06. HD Supply reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Farfetch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $29,903,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 64,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 65,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.02. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16.

HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

