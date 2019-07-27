H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 32.93%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

NASDAQ HEES traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. 706,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,408. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $39.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74.

HEES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

