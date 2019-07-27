Head-To-Head Review: Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) vs. Box Ships (NASDAQ:TEUFF)

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Globus Maritime and Box Ships, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Box Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Globus Maritime has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Box Ships has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globus Maritime and Box Ships’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $17.35 million 0.43 -$3.57 million N/A N/A Box Ships $17.49 million 0.00 -$226.62 million N/A N/A

Globus Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Box Ships.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Maritime and Box Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime -14.77% -6.07% -2.83% Box Ships N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Globus Maritime beats Box Ships on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

Box Ships Company Profile

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

