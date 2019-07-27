Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,590. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 20.99%. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 187.8% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

