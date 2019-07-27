Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.84, approximately 9,684,117 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,550,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of DURECT and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2.43.

The stock has a market cap of $914.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,181,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,389,000 after buying an additional 3,640,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,311,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 81.4% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,226,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,092 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 52.9% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 6,194,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 10,565.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

