Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Update

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,800 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 687,700 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 291,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.00. 278,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,515. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.67.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.38. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 13,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $1,959,663.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 154.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,759,000 after buying an additional 407,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Helen of Troy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,731,000 after buying an additional 42,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,665,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 341,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,545,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sidoti lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.50.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

