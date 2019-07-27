Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $50.90

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.30, but opened at $50.90. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $48.99, with a volume of 2,652,942 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 343.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,028.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

