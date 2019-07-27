Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.75 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $28.73. 53,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $650.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.