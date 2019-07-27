Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research downgraded Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.34.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. Hilton Hotels has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.52.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,006,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,975,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 10.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 14.2% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

