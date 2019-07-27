HNI (NYSE:HNI) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

HNI (NYSE:HNI) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.258-2.32563185 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.HNI also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Secureworks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sidoti set a $45.00 target price on HNI and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of HNI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 218,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.13 million. HNI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. HNI’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HNI will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

