HNI (NYSE:HNI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

HNI (NYSE:HNI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-3% yr/yr to $2.26-2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.HNI also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Shares of HNI stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 218,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,523. HNI has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). HNI had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HNI will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HNI shares. TheStreet upgraded Secureworks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti set a $45.00 price target on HNI and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

