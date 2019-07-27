HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HFC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.78 per share, for a total transaction of $124,062.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,489 shares in the company, valued at $962,079.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 953,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,738,000 after buying an additional 36,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

