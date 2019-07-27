Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will report sales of $31.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.75 billion to $31.44 billion. Home Depot posted sales of $30.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $111.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.50 billion to $111.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $115.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.52 billion to $116.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Gabelli cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.78.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.35. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $219.30. The company has a market cap of $237.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

