HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $769.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.59 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans acquired 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 46,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,383.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van acquired 2,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 38,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,883.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,070. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

